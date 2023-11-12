In a thrilling matchup at Atuzen Stadium, the Oregon Ducks secured a hard-fought win against the USC Trojans with a final score of 36-27. The game was marked a series of explosive plays and penalties, keeping both teams on their toes throughout.

From the very beginning, the Ducks set the tone with an impressive display of offensive firepower. Bo Nix, the star quarterback, connected with Tez Johnson for a breathtaking 77-yard touchdown reception. Johnson’s agility allowed him to evade a tackle and outrun the USC defenders, reaching the end zone in style.

Not to be outdone, USC quickly retaliated with MarShawn Lloyd’s five-yard carry touchdown. The Trojans’ relentless drive was fueled two remarkable plays from Caleb Williams, who skillfully evaded a sack and slipped his way to set up Lloyd’s touchdown.

The Ducks continued to unleash their offensive prowess when Nix found Troy Franklin, who blazed past the Trojans’ defense for an 84-yard touchdown. This remarkable play not only secured another six points for the Ducks but also earned Franklin recognition for surpassing the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

Throughout the game, the Ducks maintained their dominance, adding more points to the scoreboard. Nix demonstrated his exceptional passing skills once again as he connected with Terrance Ferguson for a touchdown, while kicker Camden Lewis contributed with a successful field goal.

Despite USC’s valiant efforts, the game remained within reach as they managed to score a touchdown just before halftime. However, the second half saw a lower scoring rate as both teams tightened their defenses.

In the end, Oregon sealed their victory successfully converting a fourth down after an onside kick attempt USC. The Ducks showcased their offensive prowess, racking up an impressive 552 yards of total offense. Bo Nix emerged as a standout performer with a remarkable 412 passing yards and four touchdowns, bolstering his chances for a Heisman Trophy.

By triumphing over USC, the Ducks have strengthened their position and continue to impress audiences with their explosive plays and unwavering determination.

