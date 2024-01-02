Oregon’s Bo Nix Shines in Record-Breaking Bowl Game Victory

Summary: Bo Nix dazzled in his final game with the Oregon Ducks, leading them to a resounding 45-6 victory over Liberty in the New Year’s Six bowl. Nix not only broke multiple program records, but also set a new NCAA record throwing for the most touchdown passes in a single season.

In a display of sheer dominance, Nix surpassed Marcus Mariota’s record of 43 touchdown passes with a spectacular throw to Kenyon Sadiq. He didn’t stop there, throwing two more touchdowns before halftime, one to Traeshon Holden and another to Tez Johnson. Nix’s five touchdowns in the game shattered the program record for touchdowns thrown in a bowl game.

Completing 28-of-35 passes for an impressive 363 yards, Nix showcased his exceptional skill and composure on the field. He was also in contention to break the NCAA single-season completion percentage record, trailing Mac Jones a small margin. However, Nix ultimately emerged victorious, securing his name in the record books with the new record.

Joining Nix in the record-breaking spree was wide receiver Tez Johnson, who surpassed Troy Franklin’s earlier record to achieve the most receptions in a single season at Oregon. Johnson’s outstanding performance included 11 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown, solidifying his reputation as a key playmaker for the Ducks.

Despite Liberty’s early lead with a touchdown on their opening drive, Oregon’s defense soon shut them down, preventing any further scoring. The Ducks’ defense demonstrated their resilience and held the Flames scoreless for the remainder of the game.

With this victory, Oregon finished the season with an impressive 12-2 record, joining a select group of only six teams in program history to achieve such a feat. The future looks bright for the Ducks as they bask in the glory of their record-breaking performance and head into the offseason with high hopes for the next season.