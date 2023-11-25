New Low for Washington Commanders: Fans Demand Change After Thanksgiving Day Loss

After a disappointing 31-19 loss to the New York Giants, many believed it couldn’t get any worse for the Washington Commanders. But their Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys proved them wrong, as they were embarrassed with a 45-10 defeat. This latest defeat has left Washington fans frustrated and demanding change.

Throughout the game, the Commanders managed to keep it close, with the Cowboys leading 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter. However, a failed conversion in a short-yardage situation handed the ball back to the Cowboys, allowing Dak Prescott to extend the lead further. Washington’s offense struggled to find momentum, contributing to their downfall.

The reactions on social media from Washington fans were telling. Instead of providing quotes from social media, it is clear that fans are expressing their frustration and disappointment. They are calling for a change in leadership, voicing their dissatisfaction with Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio. Fans argue that the players have given up and that it is time for a fresh start.

One of the key criticisms is the play calling, with fans expressing frustration with the offensive scheme under Eric Bieniemy. They believe that the team’s current pass-heavy approach is not suitable for their current roster, lacking a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes and a solid defense.

Many fans are in agreement that something needs to change. The Commanders currently sit at 0-5 in their division, including the underperforming Giants. The team’s overall performance has been deemed “pathetic” and “straight trash” fans and analysts alike.

With the growing discontent among supporters and the disappointing results on the field, it seems highly unlikely that the Washington Commanders will avoid making changes. The calls for change are growing louder, forcing the team to reevaluate their strategies and leadership moving forward.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How did the Washington Commanders perform on Thanksgiving Day?



A: The Commanders were embarrassed with a 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Q: What are Washington fans demanding after the loss?



A: Fans are demanding a change in leadership and calling for Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio to be fired.

Q: What is the main criticism from fans?



A: Fans are critical of the team’s offensive scheme under Eric Bieniemy, believing it is not a good fit for the current roster.

Q: How has the team performed in their division?



A: The Washington Commanders currently have a 0-5 record in their division, including the struggling Giants.

Q: Is it likely that the team will make changes?



A: With the growing discontent among fans and the poor performance on the field, it seems highly likely that changes will be made to the team’s leadership and strategies.