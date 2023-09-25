Texas Lands Talented Offensive Lineman in 2024 Class

Texas quarterback coach AJ Milwee recently shared his excitement for the commitment of talented offensive lineman, Baker. The addition of Baker to the team ensures that he will be providing protection for either Maalik Murphy or Arch Manning throughout his collegiate career. This acquisition brings relief to both the quarterback and the coach, as keeping the quarterback upright is crucial for success.

Greg Biggins from 247Sports, who has closely followed Baker’s journey, offered insights on the reasons to be impressed with this new Texas recruit. Standing at around 6-5 and weighing 290 pounds with an impressive 83″ wingspan, Baker possesses the physical attributes to play either tackle or guard at the college level. He currently excels as a right tackle in high school and has the essential length and agility to adapt to any tackle position in college.

Baker is known for being a skillful technician who understands the intricacies of his position. With years of exposure to excellent coaching, he has developed a deep understanding of the game and excels in systems similar to that of Texas. As a pass protector, Baker shines, showcasing his ability to maintain balance, exhibit precise hand placement, and compete at a high level. Although he is already proficient in this area, his potential as a run blocker is also promising. He possesses the physicality and durability necessary to excel in the interior of the line as well.

Baker’s football journey began as an offensive guard in his freshman year before transitioning to tackle. This experience has given him a well-rounded skill set and the versatility to thrive in various roles. With his commitment to Texas, the team gains a talented and adaptable offensive lineman who is anticipated to make a seamless transition to the college level.

