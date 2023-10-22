Oregon Dominates Washington State with 38-24 Victory

Oregon triumphed once again, earning their sixth win of the season and dealing Washington State their third loss in a 38-24 victory this past Saturday. Bucky Irving was the standout player for the Ducks, accumulating 180 all-purpose yards, with 129 rushing yards and 51 receiving yards, along with three touchdowns.

Irving showcased his talent with two incredible 43-yard touchdowns on consecutive drives. One touchdown came from a swing pass in which Irving received downfield assistance from Patrick Hebert and Terrance Ferguson. His next touchdown was a run up the middle, breaking ankles with a single jump cut and leaving defenders in the dust.

The Ducks displayed their dominance on the ground, amassing 248 rushing yards, the highest against a power five opponent this season. Earlier in the season, Oregon recorded 314 rushing yards in their week one victory against Portland State.

Bo Nix broke the NCAA record starting his 54th game at quarterback against Washington State. He contributed 293 yards and two touchdowns, including a pass to Tez Johnson, another impressive performance from the experienced quarterback.

Washington State’s Cam Ward also delivered an excellent performance, throwing for 438 yards and one touchdown with a 71.1% completion rate. However, Oregon’s secondary prevented Ward from completing deep passes, resulting in an average of seven yards per play for the Cougar offense. On the ground, the Ducks’ defense limited Washington State to 57 yards and one touchdown on 22 attempts, averaging just 2.6 yards per carry.

Oregon’s defensive line showcased their strength with six sacks, the third-highest output of the season. Linebacker Jestin Jacobs made a notable debut for the Ducks, recording six tackles and one sack while playing a significant number of snaps alongside Jeffrey Bassa.

Next week, Oregon will face No. 14 Utah, who will be taking on No. 18 USC in week eight.

