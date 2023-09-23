Social Media Reacts to Michigan’s Win over Rutgers

Michigan’s 31-7 win over Rutgers generated a lot of excitement and discussion on social media. Fans and analysts expressed their thoughts and reactions to various key moments in the game.

The return of coach Jim Harbaugh after serving a three-game suspension was one of the major talking points. His presence on the sidelines was hailed as a triumphant moment for the team.

Despite an early 7-0 deficit, Michigan’s offense quickly fought back. The highlight of this comeback was a 94-yard touchdown drive, which culminated in a rushing touchdown Blake Corum. Fans took to Twitter to praise the team’s impressive response.

Another standout moment was freshman Semaj Morgan’s first career touchdown reception. Fans marveled at Morgan’s ability to make an impressive catch despite facing contact from the defense.

The defense also made a crucial play in the second quarter when they stopped Rutgers on fourth down, and Mike Sainristil intercepted the ball and returned it for a pick-six. Fans celebrated this defensive highlight on social media.

Michigan’s running back, Blake Corum, had yet another stellar performance. He found the end zone for the second time with the help of a big play from tight end Colston Loveland. Fans and analysts applauded Loveland’s pass blocking and Corum’s touchdown run.

With this win, Michigan now has a perfect 4-0 record. The victory was met with enthusiasm from fans, who are excited to see how the team progresses throughout the season.

