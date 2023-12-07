Breaking News: University of Nevada at Las Vegas Campus Targeted in Tragic Shooting

In a shocking turn of events, the University of Nevada at Las Vegas (UNLV) campus was terrorized a horrendous act of gun violence that has left the community in a state of shock. As news of the shooting began to circulate, individuals took to social media to express their reactions and thoughts.

President Joe Biden expressed his condolences and solidarity with the victims’ families, stating that the entire nation is praying for them. He also praised the courageous efforts of the law enforcement officers who risked their own safety to bring an end to this senseless act of violence.

The Las Vegas Raiders, deeply saddened the tragedy, offered their support to UNLV and the broader Las Vegas community. They extended their heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families and commended the first responders for their heroic actions.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman took to social media to express her sorrow and solidarity with those affected the tragedy. She urged everyone to pray for the UNLV campus and praised law enforcement for their bravery.

The Vegas Golden Knights, expressing their grief, pledged their support for all those affected the tragedy. They also expressed their gratitude to the first responders who serve the community.

The head football coach of UNLV, Barry Odom, shared a simple message of support, urging everyone to pray for the university.

Nevada State University sent a heartfelt message expressing their shock and sadness over the shooting. They extended their deepest condolences to the UNLV community and reassured them of their support during this difficult time.

Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson conveyed his sympathy to everyone impacted the violence. He emphasized the county’s commitment to coordinating a response to the emergency and providing assistance to those affected.

The Clark County School District Superintendent, Dr. Jesus F. Jara, offered his condolences to the victims and their families, standing united with the UNLV community.

UNLV is an integral part of Nevada’s education community, and the Clark County School District stands in solidarity with them. They have deployed resources, including personnel from the CCSD Police Department and counselors, to support the UNLV community during this tragic event.

This is a developing story, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.