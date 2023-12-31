Florida State Routinely Defeated in Orange Bowl, Alumni and Media React

In a lopsided game, the Georgia Bulldogs dominated the Florida State Seminoles with a final score of 63-3 in the Orange Bowl. The defeat was recorded as the largest scoring margin in the history of bowl games. Despite the overwhelming loss, there are mixed reactions from various sources.

Former alumni and players expressed their disappointment and frustration, with some acknowledging the impact of missing players on the team’s performance. Other alumni emphasized their continued support for the team regardless of the outcome. The absence of key players due to the NFL Draft and transfer portal was cited as a major factor in Florida State’s struggles.

Recruits and signees also had a say in the matter, with national media chiming in as well. Some media members defended Florida State, highlighting the significant number of players missing and suggesting that drawing conclusions based solely on this game would be unfair. Others praised Georgia as the best team in the country, while still advocating for Florida State’s inclusion in the College Football Playoff.

Amidst the disappointment, there were calls for reflection on the state of the program and its culture. Fans and media argued that the performance should not diminish Florida State’s argument for playoff inclusion, given their impressive record and ACC Championship win. They reiterated their unwavering support for the players who had given their all throughout the season.

Overall, the game highlighted the challenges faced Florida State and sparked debates regarding the team’s deservingness for a playoff spot. The reactions from alumni, media, and fans demonstrate the passionate and divided perspectives surrounding the Florida State football program.