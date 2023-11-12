Florida State Continues Dominance Over Miami with Third Straight Victory

In a thrilling matchup on Saturday, the Florida State Seminoles secured their third consecutive win over the Miami Hurricanes with a final score of 27-20. The victory marked Florida State’s 10th win of the season and extended their impressive winning streak to 16 games. With an undefeated record in conference play, the Seminoles are heading into the final two games of the regular season with high confidence.

The reactions to this impressive win poured in from various individuals connected to both programs. Alumni, current players, coaches, officials, and administrators all expressed their excitement and pride in the team’s performance. Fans from both sides engaged in some playful banter, with Miami fans expressing their frustration over the coaching staff and referee decisions, while Florida State supporters celebrated their team’s perfect record in the ACC.

One interesting observation made a fan was the seemingly excessive focus Florida State has on Miami’s logo. From the shirts worn fans in the stands to the players mimicking the U hand gesture, it is clear that the rivalry between the two teams runs deep.

As we dive deeper into the game notes, Florida State’s impressive achievements become even more evident. This win marked the team’s eighth perfect 8-0 record in ACC action and their 10th overall. It also extended their winning streak against Miami to three games and solidified their series lead at 13-7 since Miami joined the ACC.

Furthermore, Florida State’s 16-game win streak is now the longest in the ACC and the third-longest active streak nationally. Their dominance is reflected in their outstanding performance, outscoring their opponents a margin of 636-282 during this streak.

On an individual level, quarterback Jordan Travis made history, becoming the first player in Florida State history to secure three wins as the starting quarterback against Miami. He also climbed the ranks in career passing yards and touchdowns, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in the program’s history.

With this impressive victory, Florida State has firmly established itself as a force to be reckoned with in college football. As the regular season approaches its conclusion, all eyes will be on the Seminoles as they aim to maintain their perfect record and make a statement in the postseason.

