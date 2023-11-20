Cowboys Dominate Panthers in Convincing Victory

In a highly-anticipated matchup, the Dallas Cowboys faced off against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The game started off slow and a little laborious, but the Cowboys showed incredible determination and patience, eventually earning a resounding victory. Let’s take a closer look at the game and what people are saying on social media.

Before the game even began, there was major news surrounding the Cowboys. It was announced that legendary head coach Jimmy Johnson will finally be entering the Cowboys Ring of Honor. This is a long overdue recognition for Johnson’s immense contributions to the franchise.

From the start, it was evident why the Panthers had struggled leading up to this game. The penalty count was out of control, with multiple costly penalties that gave the Cowboys a significant advantage.

The Cowboys’ defense had a standout performance, with rookie Micah Parsons leading the charge. Parsons recorded 2.0 sacks in the first quarter alone, showcasing his incredible talent and impact on the game. He now has 12 career multi-sack games, tying him with Shawne Merriman for the fourth-most multi-sack games in the first three seasons of an NFL career.

Dak Prescott also had a stellar game, showing his exceptional command of the pocket and making clutch plays. The offensive line, while not dominating, did enough to complement Prescott’s performance.

Tony Pollard and DaRon Bland also made significant contributions. Pollard scored a crucial touchdown that sparked a breakaway moment for the Cowboys, while Bland tied the NFL record for pick-sixes in a season, solidifying his case for Defensive Player of the Year.

The Cowboys’ defense had a dominant showing, recording six sacks throughout the game. Micah Parsons, in particular, stood out once again, notching a career-high three sacks.

In addition, kicker Brandon Aubrey maintained his flawless record, making his 20th consecutive field goal this season.

With this convincing victory, the Cowboys continue their streak of blowout wins and set their sights on their next game against Washington on Thanksgiving.