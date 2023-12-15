Bihar Police Gains Massive Social Media Following with 59% Increase in 2023

New reports reveal that the Bihar police force has amassed a significant following on social media, ranking fourth in the country in terms of total Facebook followers with a staggering 500,000. Additionally, the Patna police has secured the second position among other district police forces in terms of Facebook and X followers.

AIG (welfare) Vishal Sharma highlighted the notable growth of the Bihar police’s social media presence, emphasizing a 59% increase in followers on their X handle in 2023 alone. In January, the number of followers stood at approximately 250,000, which has since grown to 400,000 December 14, 2023.

The police department’s strategic focus on leveraging social media platforms has proven successful in providing timely information to residents, including updates on new developments, decisions, and crimes in the state. The Bihar police’s overall social media followers have now surpassed one million, with 500,000 followers on Facebook and 395,000 on Twitter. Furthermore, recognizing the immense popularity of the platform among the state’s youth, the official Instagram handle of Bihar police (@biharpoliceofficial) was launched in June 2023.

To enhance its communication with the public, the Bihar police established a 24/7 social media center earlier this year. The center serves as a platform for sharing information, addressing complaints, and gathering suggestions from the public. This proactive approach demonstrates the police force’s commitment to engaging with the community and upholding public safety.

The exponential growth of Bihar police’s social media following is indicative of the increasing importance of digital platforms in law enforcement. By effectively utilizing social media, the police force has succeeded in fostering transparency, accessibility, and engagement with the public. As social media continues to evolve, it is becoming an indispensable tool for law enforcement agencies worldwide to connect with their communities and ensure effective policing.