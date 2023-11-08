Trainer Emma-lee Browne’s Oaks Filly Defies Expectations

Trainer Emma-lee Browne’s hopes and dreams may turn into reality at Flemington in the VRC Oaks this Thursday. Browne, along with her husband David, is set to saddle Basilinna, a talented filly, in the highly anticipated $1 million feature race. With legendary jockey Damien Oliver in the saddle, Browne and her team are optimistic about their chances of victory.

Basilinna’s journey to the Oaks began during a fateful social media post Browne, which showcased the filly as a young weanling. Alongside the photo, Browne expressed her aspirations for Basilinna to one day compete in the Oaks. Little did she know that this dream would soon become a reality.

Owned David Browne, Basilinna is a homebred daughter of Japanese stallion Staphanos and the Shinko King-mare So Royal. The decision to acquire So Royal was an emotional one for Browne, as it served as a tribute to her favorite horse, Monarch Chimes, who was also sired Shinko King.

Despite the initial optimism expressed Browne, she admits that she never truly expected Basilinna to make it to the Oaks. However, she is thrilled to have the filly’s presence in the race and considers it an incredible achievement.

Part of Basilinna’s success can be attributed to jockey Damien Oliver, who has been consistently riding the filly in her recent starts. Oliver’s expert guidance and strategic planning have proved invaluable to Browne and her team. They have worked closely together, with the Oaks always being the ultimate goal.

While there was a possibility of competing in the Group 2 Wakeful Stakes, Browne and Oliver agreed that it was best to go straight into the Oaks. With a favorable barrier draw and fresh legs, Basilinna appears poised to face the challenge head-on.

The combination of Browne’s dedication, Oliver’s expertise, and Basilinna’s natural talent make for a formidable team. The anticipation is building, and racing enthusiasts eagerly await the outcome of the VRC Oaks, where a victory for Browne and her filly would be a testament to the power of perseverance and dreams.

