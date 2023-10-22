Boris Johnson’s Personal Phone Number Continues to be in Operation, Contradicting Earlier Claims

A recent video released online has revealed that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s personal phone number, which he had claimed to have changed, is still in use. This contradicts his previous statements made during the UK Covid inquiry, where he stated that he could not access certain old messages because he had changed his phone.

It is not the first time that a prime minister’s mobile phone number has been exposed. In May 2021, it was discovered that Johnson’s personal phone number had been freely available online for 15 years. As a result, he was advised to cease using his personal phone due to security concerns.

This situation created complications during the Covid-19 inquiry when efforts were made to retrieve Johnson’s messages. Downing Street has refrained from commenting on the security measures in place.

These revelations raise questions about the security practices of public figures, particularly important political figures like the prime minister. The exposure of personal phone numbers can potentially compromise sensitive information and pose privacy risks.

It is crucial for individuals in positions of power to prioritize cybersecurity and take appropriate measures to protect their personal information. This includes adhering to best practices such as regularly changing passwords, employing strong encryption methods, and being cautious about sharing personal contact information.

Sources: The Guardian