Bedlington Homeware Business Experiences Surge in Online Orders Through Social Media Endorsement

A local homeware business in Bedlington has recently witnessed a significant increase in online orders after receiving a social media shout-out from a prominent figure. Troody Scrumptious, a company specializing in sustainable home accessories and gifts, was chosen as the winner of Theo Paphitis’ Small Business Sunday competition.

Sarah Trood, the owner of Troody Scrumptious, expressed her gratitude for the recognition received from Theo Paphitis, particularly during these challenging times for small businesses. The endorsement has helped raise their profile and generate awareness among a wider audience.

Troody Scrumptious has dedicated the past two years to ensuring their homeware products are both affordable and eco-conscious. Despite operating without a physical store, Sarah has worked diligently from her kitchen and participated in local markets to showcase her offerings. The support from Theo Paphitis has not only recognized their hard work but also expanded the reach of their brand to a larger customer base.

In addition to the surge of online orders, Sarah’s business has gained approximately 400 new followers across their various social media platforms since winning the competition. The boost in social media following further validates the positive impact of Theo Paphitis’ endorsement.

Theo Paphitis himself expressed his pleasure at welcoming new members to his Small Business Sunday initiative each week and emphasized the importance of supporting local businesses in the UK. He wished Troody Scrumptious continued success in their endeavors.

The collaborative efforts of prominent figures like Theo Paphitis and small businesses like Troody Scrumptious demonstrate how social media endorsements can significantly impact brand visibility and contribute to the growth of local enterprises. As the business continues to thrive, Troody Scrumptious remains committed to their mission of providing sustainable and affordable homeware options to their valued customers.