False Social Media Posts Linked to Judge’s Wife in Trump’s Fraud Trial, Court Says

In a recent development surrounding the fraud trial of former President Donald Trump in New York, it has been confirmed that the social media posts he claimed were made the wife of the presiding Judge were not actually authored her. The spokesperson for the New York Office of Court Administration, Al Baker, stated that “Justice Engoron’s wife has not sent social media posts regarding the former president. They are not hers. She does not have a X, formerly Twitter, account.” This revelation debunks Trump’s assertions and raises questions about the authenticity of his claims.

The images shared Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social, depicted manipulated visuals of him in an orange prison jumpsuit performing various activities. These images were originally shared Laura Loomer, a conspiracy theorist and far-right personality, who falsely attributed them to Mrs. Engoron’s private X account. However, it has been verified that the account referenced in the images no longer exists. The internet archive shows that the account was created in 2021, casting doubt on its credibility.

Trump’s social media activity throughout the trial has come under scrutiny, especially since a gag order was issued Judge Engoron. This order restricted Trump from making comments about the court’s staff, but he continued to post disparaging remarks, resulting in fines and an expanded gag order that included attorneys in the case. Trump’s posts about Judge Engoron’s wife were made during a brief period when the gag order was lifted.

The ongoing civil trial has already found Trump, his adult sons, and their company liable for fraud. They are accused of profiting through a scheme that involved misrepresenting Trump’s assets to banks and insurers, totaling at least $250 million. The trial continues with allegations of falsification of business records, conspiracy, and insurance fraud. Trump is expected to testify in his own defense on December 11, marking a crucial point in the proceedings.

With these recent developments, it is important to scrutinize claims made on social media and ensure the accuracy of information being presented. It serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying sources and distinguishing truth from misinformation, particularly in high-profile cases.