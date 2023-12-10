Alarming Increase in Pro-Tobacco Content on Social Media Puts Youth at Risk

A new study, led researchers at the Keck School of Medicine of USC and Harvard Medical School, has revealed the alarming rise in pro-tobacco content on social media platforms. The research utilized computer vision technology to track the prevalence of tobacco-related objects in influencer posts on TikTok. The findings, published in the journal Nicotine & Tobacco Research, shed light on the risks teenagers and young adults face when exposed to such content.

The study found that the prevalence of e-cigarette pod devices increased 33% between 2021 and 2022. Additionally, the prevalence of e-juice flavor names and e-cigarette brand names increased around 100% between 2019 and 2022. Nicotine warning labels also showed an increase in prevalence over time, appearing in 9% of TikTok videos analyzed in 2022.

The implications of these findings are concerning. When young individuals encounter pro-tobacco content on social media, they are more likely to start using tobacco products, such as e-cigarettes, and view them as less harmful. This poses a significant public health risk as it contributes to the growing prevalence of tobacco use among the youth population.

While social media platforms have policies in place to prohibit posts that promote tobacco, the effectiveness of these regulations is questionable. The study showed that only a small portion of the tobacco-related content gets removed, highlighting the need for improved implementation and stricter enforcement.

The research also provides insights on the most effective way to study tobacco content on social media. While human reviewers have higher accuracy rates in identifying tobacco-related objects, the use of artificial intelligence algorithms can process larger datasets, compensating for their slightly lower accuracy. This suggests that computer vision technology has the potential to be a valuable tool in analyzing the ever-growing pool of social media content.

The researchers are committed to further exploring the effects of tobacco marketing on youth through continued research. They have made their model, code, and training dataset publicly available for other researchers and students to use. This sharing of resources aims to facilitate further investigation and promote collaborative efforts in addressing the issue.

It is evident that urgent action is required to protect the youth from the harmful effects of pro-tobacco content on social media. Stricter regulations, improved algorithms, and increased awareness are crucial in mitigating the risks and reducing the prevalence of tobacco use among young individuals.