Social Media Misinterprets CDC Data on COVID-19 Vaccines and Teenagers

Social media users have been sharing a screenshot of a CDC presentation that claims COVID-19 vaccines will not prevent any deaths among teenagers and will cause severe side effects. However, experts argue that the data is being taken out of context. The CDC data actually shows that while the vaccine doesn’t prevent deaths among teens, it does prevent serious symptoms that require hospitalization.

Adolescents and young teens are statistically the least likely to die from COVID-19 compared to other age groups. Therefore, the number of deaths prevented the vaccines in this age group will naturally be low. According to CDC data, children under the age of 18 accounted for less than 1% of all COVID deaths in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.

The posts on social media also fail to include important information from the CDC data that highlights the effectiveness of the vaccine. For example, one slide in the CDC presentation shows that zero cases of myocarditis were reported among more than 100,000 teens who received the prior version of the vaccine. In addition, subsequent slides estimate that the vaccine will prevent hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and tens of thousands of deaths from COVID-19 over the next two years.

Regarding the claim of severe side effects, the CDC data refers to reactions such as redness, tenderness, and swelling at the injection site. These reactions are considered grade 3 or 4, meaning they may cause discomfort and affect daily activities, but they do not pose a significant risk to health.

It is important to note that the data being shared is not new and is based on the trials of the original COVID-19 vaccines, not newer versions. Overall, the claims being made on social media misinterpret the CDC data and fail to provide a comprehensive understanding of the benefits and safety of COVID-19 vaccines for teenagers.

