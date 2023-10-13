Three Men Arrested in Fatal Home Invasion Prompted Social Media Posts

Three men have been arrested in connection with a fatal home invasion in Spring Hill, Florida, that left one woman dead and another injured. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of the morning, is believed to have been prompted social media posts.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a shooting inside a residence on Marquette Street. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found two women with gunshot wounds. Sadly, one of the women was pronounced dead, while the other was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to Sheriff Al Neinhaus, the woman who died had been engaged in a pre-arranged sexual act with one of the suspects, Jazier Martinez, in exchange for money. However, an altercation ensued between Martinez and the victim, leading to the involvement of two other men, Dawson Deskins and Landen Runyon.

Deskins and Runyon, who were friends with Martinez, forced their way into the home along with him. The sheriff stated that the victims fought back, with the woman who died grabbing a gun. Shots were exchanged between the suspects and the victims, ultimately resulting in the death of the woman.

One of the suspects, Deskins, fled the state and sought medical attention in Kentucky after being shot in the stomach. The sheriff revealed that the motive for the home invasion was the social media posts made the victim, which featured images of large sums of money.

Sheriff Neinhaus emphasized the potential dangers of sharing personal information and belongings on social media, particularly for those involved in high-risk lifestyles or illegal activities. He stressed that such actions can attract criminal activity and ultimately lead to violence.

Martinez has been charged with principle to first-degree murder, principle to attempted murder in the first degree, and possession and discharge of a firearm causing great bodily harm. Deskins and Runyon face charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and shooting at or within a building.

The investigation into this fatal home invasion is ongoing.

Sources:

– Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.