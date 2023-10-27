Social Media’s Impact on Perceptions of the Israel-Gaza Conflict

Amidst the ongoing Israel and Gaza conflict, an interesting phenomenon has emerged – the influence of social media on people’s perceptions, even miles away in Canada. While the geographical distance may seem vast, the power of social media is reaching all the way back to the Middle East, shaping opinions and potentially exacerbating the conflict.

According to Ryan Clement, an instructor of rhetoric, writing, and communications at the University of Winnipeg, social media provides individuals with a sense of control over a concerning situation. People share their thoughts and opinions on platforms like Facebook and Twitter, hoping to contribute to humanitarian efforts. However, this well-intentioned act can have unintended consequences.

Clement highlights the tendency of social media algorithms to create echo chambers, where individuals are exposed to content that aligns with their pre-existing beliefs. This polarization leads to the reinforcement of extreme viewpoints. Depending on the news cycle and the posts individuals engage with, they are more likely to be exposed to one side’s perspective, pushing them further towards an extreme position. This phenomenon is detrimental to the prospects of peace in the region.

Moreover, Clement predicts that social media battles will escalate alongside the actual conflict. Bots programmed to post views and target individuals with opposing opinions further fuel online debates. This digital warfare not only impacts discussions in Canada and around the world but also influences individuals on the ground in Israel and Gaza who are trying to understand global reactions and shape their own opinions accordingly.

Despite the potential dangers associated with social media, Clement acknowledges its potential for positive change, particularly among younger generations. Young people today are adept at utilizing social media for social justice causes and are actively seeking alternative solutions to the ongoing conflict. Their commitment to exploring different answers and options offers hope for a resolution that previous generations have struggled to achieve.

