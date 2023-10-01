Austin Ekeler’s Status for Week 4 Still Uncertain, But Hints Suggest he Might Play

Austin Ekeler, the star running back for the LA Chargers, has become a crucial player for his team both on the field and in the world of fantasy football. Known for his ability to find the end zone, Ekeler has been a valuable asset for fantasy football managers since 2021.

However, Ekeler suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, causing him to miss the Chargers’ next two games. His status for Week 4 has been uncertain, especially with the team having ae week in Week 5. Initially, it seemed likely that Ekeler would sit out another game, as he was listed as doubtful and was only a limited participant in practice.

But recent hints on social media suggest that Ekeler might suit up for Sunday’s game against the Raiders. Both Ekeler and his mother made separate posts alluding to his potential return. This is significant because Ekeler did not post anything similar in previous weeks.

While there is no official confirmation yet, it appears that Ekeler will be on the active roster. However, fantasy football managers should temper their expectations. The Chargers typically limit Ekeler’s playing time even when he’s not injured, and with a lingering ankle issue, he may see only 30-40% of the offensive snaps against the Raiders.

Despite the potential limited playing time, Ekeler can still provide significant fantasy value. He excels at finding the end zone, and even in limited snaps, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him score multiple touchdowns. However, it’s important for fantasy managers to be cautious and not expect too much from Ekeler in his potential return.

