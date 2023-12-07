Man Found Alive in Body Bag Raises Concerns of Staged Violence in Gaza War

In the midst of the Gaza war, there has been growing concern over the authenticity of some of the violence portrayed on social media platforms. One particular video, depicting a man opening his eyes while lying inside a body bag, has been shared widely with claims that it shows Palestinians faking death for propaganda purposes. However, it has been revealed that the clip is actually from a funeral management class at a Malaysian mosque, filmed weeks before the war began.

The misleading post, shared on various platforms including X, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, has been circulated with captions in multiple languages, falsely supporting the notion of Hamas propaganda. The video was initially posted a satirical account on X but later wrongly shared as evidence of staged violence.

Upon conducting a reverse image search, it was discovered that an identical clip had been posted on TikTok seven weeks prior to the war. Furthermore, another TikTok video from the same period and location showed still images of the scene, including people lying on the ground in white bags. Similar patterns on the walls and windows of the room were visible in both videos.

The videos were traced back to a funeral management course held at the IKM Tan Sri Yahaya Ahmad Mosque in Malaysia. The mosque, located near the Mara Skills Institute in Pekan, holds classes on funeral management. The institute’s YouTube page features a video showing the same interior features as seen in the falsely shared clip.

Officials from the institute confirmed that the video showed a course on Islamic funeral preparation, held on their premises twice a year.

This incident highlights the prevalence of misinformation during times of conflict, with ordinary people being accused of pretending to be injured or killed to manipulate public opinion. Experts believe that the scaling back of content moderation on social media platforms has contributed to the spread of such narratives.

It is crucial to exercise caution when consuming and sharing information on social media, especially in times of conflict, to avoid perpetuating false narratives and further escalating tensions.