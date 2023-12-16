Video Surfaces of Youth Taking a Train Ride in Stratford

Summary: A video has emerged on social media showing two young individuals taking a joyride on a train in Stratford. The short clip, originally shared on Reddit, captures one person starting the train and another person hanging off the front of the locomotive as it moves. While local police have limited information about the incident, they have confirmed that one of the youths involved is known to them. The investigation, however, is being handled the Canadian National (CN) Police Service, which is responsible for protecting the CN Railway’s assets, staff, and infrastructure. As of now, the CN police have not provided further details regarding the incident.

Original article: Stratford police are aware of a video posted on social media depicting two youth seemingly taking a train for a stint down the tracks in Stratford. The video, which is only 30 seconds long and was posted on Reddit, shows an unknown camera operator within a train cab turning the vehicle on, then pointing the camera and showing a boy hanging off the nose of a locomotive as it begins to move forward. Comments on the video make many assertions, though local police only confirmed a few aspects of the incident. One youth is known to police, though not necessarily for any criminal behavior. He is located in the region. They are aware of the incident, though the investigation is being done the Canadian National (CN) Police Service, a private railway police force protecting the property, personnel, and rail infrastructure of the CN Railway. CN police did not immediately respond to a request for more information.