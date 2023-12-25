Wellington Woman Opens Her Door to Strangers for Christmas Lunch

Christmas Day is usually a time spent with loved ones, but not everyone has the privilege of being surrounded family and friends. For Catherine O’Mara, a young woman from Wellington, this was her first Christmas without a parent. Determined not to spend the day alone, she took to social media to invite others in a similar situation to join her for lunch.

O’Mara’s mother, who passed away from cancer earlier this year, was a big supporter of Christmas festivities. “Me and mum were quite big on Christmas – we’d make heaps of food, cover the house in lights, everything,” O’Mara shared. However, with her father residing in a rest home due to dementia, she initially felt reluctant to celebrate the holiday. The thought of Christmas without family seemed pointless.

Driven compassion, O’Mara decided to reach out to others on social media. “What if there are other people in the same situation? I couldn’t just leave them to spend Christmas alone,” she thought. Her invitation gained attention, and on Christmas Day, six people from as far as Palmerston North showed up at her doorstep to celebrate together.

The gathering provided a sense of understanding and connection for everyone involved. Sangita Reddy, one of the attendees, expressed, “I am actually experiencing the same thing myself, so I think it’s better to be around someone who understands what I’m going through.” Jimmy Viki, another guest, shared that he wanted to experience Christmas with different people and in a different environment.

The festivities included Christmas decorations, plentiful food, and even gifts. O’Mara was overwhelmed the turnout and expressed gratitude for the support. Despite the hardships she has faced this year, she has become more resilient and determined to make the most out of life. “Moving forward, I just try to be a better person, help the community out, try to live life and be happy even though mum is gone,” she said.

Catherine O’Mara’s selfless act of opening her home to strangers on Christmas Day is a reminder of the power of human connection and the importance of supporting one another, especially during difficult times.