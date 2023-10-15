Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders Shines in Overtime Loss to Stanford

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders displayed his talent once again on Friday night, throwing for 400 yards and five touchdowns in a double-overtime loss to Stanford. As the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, Shedeur and the Buffaloes have garnered national attention since Deion took over as head coach. Shedeur has been valued at an impressive $3.5 million in terms of name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals, making him one of the highest-valued college football players in this aspect.

Like many other college players, Shedeur utilizes social media to promote products. However, a post on his verified Instagram account during the game caught some attention. Although Shedeur was in uniform and playing, a link promoting merchandise appeared on his account. It remains unclear whether Shedeur himself had posted it or if it was scheduled someone else.

The link in question led viewers to a sweatshirt priced at $100. The timing of this post raised eyebrows, as Colorado had been the heavy favorite to win against Stanford and had initially built a commanding 29-0 lead. However, Stanford managed to make a comeback, tying the score and forcing the game into overtime. Unfortunately, Colorado lost 46-43 after two overtimes.

Coach Deion Sanders acknowledged the disappointment of the loss but emphasized the need to move forward. “We have no choice but to go forward. That’s life,” he said. “We can’t sit down and have no pity party.” The defeat dropped Colorado to a 4-3 record, while Stanford celebrated its second win of the season.

Overall, Shedeur Sanders showcased his talent and potential as a quarterback, despite the heartbreaking loss to Stanford. With his impressive performance and high NIL valuation, Shedeur continues to make waves in the world of college football.

Source: Fox News, On3.com.