Expanding Access to Music Education for Kids

Damien Crutcher, the founder of Detroit Harmony, has been on a mission to provide instruments to children in need. Since 2019, his organization has given away approximately 600 instruments. Recently, Crutcher experienced a pleasant surprise when a social media post he made went viral, garnering attention from hundreds of thousands of people.

Crutcher’s post on Facebook, which was also shared on various platforms, requested help in giving away 40 violins. The response was overwhelming, with requests pouring in from all over the country, including Downriver, other parts of Michigan, Louisiana, Florida, and California. The interest in these instruments reflected a significant demand for music education among parents and teachers.

As a result of the viral post, Detroit Harmony now has a waiting list of around 120 individuals who are eager to receive a violin. This exceptional level of interest not only demonstrates the enthusiasm for music education but also highlights the need for more programs within schools in Detroit.

Crutcher acknowledges that the post taught him a valuable lesson about the true extent of children’s interest in music. It has also underscored the importance of ensuring access to musical instruments and education for every student. In collaboration with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Detroit Harmony was established to fulfill this mission.

While the original goal was to give away 40 violins, Crutcher has already found recipients for those instruments and is actively working to secure the remaining 80 for deserving kids. If you or someone you know is interested in receiving or donating an instrument, you can contact Crutcher via email at [email protected].

Music education has the power to transform lives, nurturing creativity, discipline, and a deeper appreciation for the arts. By expanding access to instruments and music programs, we can create a brighter future for the next generation.

