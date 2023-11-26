Is Xavier Worthy’s Last Home Game a Sign of an Impending Exit?

Texas Longhorns junior wide receiver Xavier Worthy played what could potentially be his last game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Friday’s dominant victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Recent social media activity from his mother added fuel to speculation about his future.

At 6’1″ and 172 pounds, Worthy has quickly emerged as a standout player, attracting attention as a potential first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. After a remarkable freshman season, he has been considered a candidate to declare as an underclassman.

Worthy initially committed to the University of Michigan but later received a release from his National Letter of Intent and joined the Texas Longhorns under new head coach Steve Sarkisian. This decision proved to be a turning point for both Worthy and the Longhorns, as he quickly established himself as the team’s top receiver.

During his freshman season, Worthy set records with 62 receptions for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning him multiple accolades and recognition. Despite playing through a broken hand in his sophomore year, his performance dropped slightly, but he showed promise as a punt returner.

Returning for his junior year, Worthy has continued to impress, amassing 67 catches for 883 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season. He has also showcased his skills as a punt returner, adding value to his NFL draft stock. Despite battling through lower leg injuries, Worthy has consistently produced on the field.

As the season comes to a close, there is uncertainty surrounding Worthy’s future. While he has scrubbed Texas references from his social media, he did return to the team for offseason conditioning, shutting down rumors of an imminent departure.

Only time will tell if Worthy will choose to enter the NFL Draft or return for his senior year at Texas. Regardless of his decision, Worthy’s exceptional talent and contributions to the Longhorns’ success will leave a lasting impact on the team and his draft stock.

