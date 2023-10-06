Tensions Rise in Alappuzha as Congress and BJP Clash Over Social Media Post

Tensions erupted in Alappuzha town in Kerala, India, as Congress workers staged a march to the district office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to protest against a social media post. The post shared the BJP depicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Ravan, a mythological villain. The march, led District Congress Committee (DCC) president B. Babuprasad, resulted in a heated confrontation between the workers of the two parties. Slogans were shouted against each other, necessitating police intervention.

Following the Congress march, the BJP workers retaliated organizing their own march to the DCC office. However, the police blocked their route, prompting them to stage a sit-in on the road leading to the DCC office. The BJP had shared the controversial poster on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, labeling Rahul Gandhi as “the new age Ravan” and accusing him of being anti-Dharma (righteousness) and anti-Ram (a revered Hindu deity). Congress leaders condemned the poster, claiming that it was an attempt to incite violence against their leader.

The clash between the Congress and BJP highlights the deep political divisions and ideological differences that exist in Kerala. The ongoing rivalry between these two major political parties often leads to heated confrontations and protests. While freedom of speech is an essential democratic right, it is crucial for political parties and individuals to exercise restraint and avoid using inflammatory rhetoric that can incite violence or deepen divisions within society.

It is vital for political leaders to prioritize healthy political discourse and engage in constructive debate rather than resorting to personal attacks and name-calling. Such actions not only undermine the democratic values of the country but also contribute to a toxic political atmosphere that hampers progress and effective governance.

In this age of social media, where information spreads rapidly and reaches a vast audience, political parties must be cautious about the content they share online. It is essential to promote responsible behavior and refrain from spreading hate speech or misinformation. Instead, political leaders should focus on issues that affect society and work towards finding sustainable solutions.

