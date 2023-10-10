Disinformation Floods Social Media Platforms as Conflict Between Israel and Hamas Escalates

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas intensified, social media platforms, including Facebook-owned X, were inundated with fake videos, photos, and misleading information. These disinformation campaigns spread across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok as well. X, under the ownership of Meta, did not respond to inquiries regarding these incidents.

X’s feature called Community Notes allows users to provide context to posts, clarifying that a video circulating on the platform, allegedly showing Palestinian fighters killing Israeli citizens, actually depicted members of Israeli law enforcement. However, the video remains on the platform, accumulating millions of impressions and being shared numerous X accounts, some even verified.

To combat the disinformation, X claims to have removed newly-created accounts affiliated with Hamas, flagged tens of thousands of posts containing graphic media and hate speech, and updated its policies on what it considers “newsworthy.” Yet, experts argue that the sheer scale of disinformation proliferating across social media platforms exposes a failure these companies to effectively address the issue.

Instances of misleading content on X included a video from a user called The Indian Muslim who falsely claimed it showed a Hamas fighter shooting down an Israeli helicopter. The footage was, in fact, from a video game called Arma 3. Another post falsely attributed US weapons used Hamas to attack Israel, when the image actually depicted Taliban soldiers from 2021.

Dina Sadek, a research fellow at the Atlantic Council’s DFRLab, noted the difficulty users face in distinguishing real from recycled footage circulating online. This disinformation also migrates between platforms, such as TikTok videos finding their way to X or footage initially appearing on Telegram and later being seen on X.

Amid the flood of false narratives, disinformation researchers and experts cautioned against the aggressive promotion of extreme and disturbing content social media algorithms, rendering these platforms unreliable sources of information. Tech companies have faced criticism for their perceived lack of interest in countering dangerous propaganda.

Sources:

– Al Jazeera