Social Media Platforms Urged to Remove Illegal and Harmful Content Following Hamas Attacks on Israel

The UK Technology Secretary, Michelle Donelan, has called on social media platforms to take swift action in removing illegal and harmful content that is being spread online following the recent Hamas attacks on Israel. Donelan met with the UK leaders of Google, Meta (formerly Facebook), X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Snapchat to address the issue. She emphasized that the companies’ actions in this regard would reveal their preparedness for the upcoming passage into law of the UK’s Online Safety Bill.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict, social media platforms have been inundated with misinformation, violent content, and an increase in antisemitic posts. Donelan has requested that each platform clearly outline the steps they are taking to swiftly remove illegal content and content that breaches their terms and conditions.

The Online Safety Bill, once it becomes law, will impose a legal duty on companies to remove illegal content and protect children online. Failure to comply could result in substantial fines from Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, and even potential imprisonment for executives.

The European Union’s digital policy chief, Thierry Breton, has also called on Elon Musk, the owner of X, to take stronger action in preventing the spread of misinformation and illegal content on the platform. Breton warned that X could face fines or even be blocked in the EU if it fails to address these issues.

Musk responded stating that X follows an open-source and transparent policy, inviting authorities to list the specific violations they believe have occurred on the platform. However, Musk has faced criticism for highlighting accounts that have shared fake content and made antisemitic comments. He subsequently deleted his post.

It is imperative for social media platforms to take immediate action in combatting the spread of illegal and harmful content. The Online Safety Bill will play a critical role in ensuring the accountability of these platforms in removing such content and protecting users, particularly children, from online harms.

