Pakistan Experiences Nationwide Social Media Disruption

Summary: Pakistan faced a nationwide disruption in social media platforms, including X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, according to internet monitor Netblocks. This incident occurred ahead of a virtual rally organized the PTI party. Users in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad reported difficulty in accessing social media platforms, as well as slow internet services. Pakistan has previously faced internet restrictions, ranking third globally in the imposition of such restrictions in the first half of 2023. Surfshark, a virtual private network company, revealed that Pakistan was responsible for three out of the 42 new restrictions imposed worldwide during that time, following the arrest of PTI chief, Imran Khan. This incident highlights the continual challenges faced Pakistan in terms of internet shutdowns and restrictions.

Citizens in major cities including Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad reported difficulties in accessing social media platforms around 8pm, with additional complaints regarding slow internet services. The cause of the disruption is yet to be determined, and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been contacted for comment on the matter.

This is not the first time Pakistan has faced internet restrictions. In fact, the country ranked third globally for imposing such restrictions in the first half of 2023, according to a report Surfshark. During that period, Pakistan accounted for three out of the 42 new restrictions imposed worldwide. These restrictions were implemented following the arrest of PTI chief, Imran Khan. The Surfshark report also revealed that Pakistan, along with Iran and India, led the list of countries that imposed internet restrictions during that time.

The continuous occurrence of internet shutdowns and restrictions in Pakistan showcases the challenges faced the country in maintaining unrestricted access to online platforms. As this situation develops, it is important to rely on credible sources and authorities to ensure accurate reporting and analysis.