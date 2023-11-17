A Federal Court Allows Lawsuits Accusing Social Media Giants of Harming Children to Proceed

A federal court in the US has made a significant ruling regarding the lawsuits accusing social media giants of running platforms with adverse effects on children. Meta, ByteDance, Alphabet, and Snap are among the companies facing these legal actions, which allege that their platforms are addictive to children and may contribute to the spread of child sex abuse materials.

US district judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has firmly rejected the motion to dismiss these lawsuits, signaling that there is sufficient ground to proceed. The ruling emphasizes the need to address the alleged adverse mental health effects caused social media platforms aimed at children.

The judge’s decision revolves around the argument that these platforms have a harmful impact on the mental well-being of young users, particularly due to the incomplete development of impulse control in children. The ruling suggests that the defendants have played a role in creating a crisis in youth mental health through the flawed design of their platforms. This includes the facilitation and contribution to child sexual exploitation, sextortion, and the production and dissemination of child sex abuse materials online.

The court acknowledges that the defendants are aware that their products are used children, as supported both public and internal data. By allowing these lawsuits to proceed, the court is signaling the need for accountability and further examination of the potential consequences that social media platforms may have on the well-being and safety of young users.

