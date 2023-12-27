Social Media Platforms Profit Billions from U.S. Youth, Study Finds

A recent study conducted the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health has revealed that social media platforms in the United States collectively earned close to $11 billion in advertising revenue from users under the age of 18 in 2022. The study, which provides the first estimates of the number of youth users on these platforms and the amount of ad revenue attributed to them, highlights the financial incentives driving these platforms to prioritize profit over the well-being of young people.

With concerns about youth mental health on the rise, policymakers are increasingly calling for legislation to regulate the practices of social media platforms, which have been linked to depression, anxiety, and disordered eating in young individuals. Despite claims of self-regulation, the study suggests that these platforms have yet to take effective measures to protect children and continue to profit from their participation.

To estimate the number of youth users and ad revenue, researchers used various public survey and market research data from 2021 and 2022. Data from the U.S. Census, Common Sense Media, Pew Research, eMarketer, and Qustodio were used to build a simulation model. The study found that YouTube had the highest number of users under 18 (49.7 million), followed TikTok (18.9 million), Snapchat (18 million), Instagram (16.7 million), Facebook (9.9 million), and X (7 million).

Furthermore, it was revealed that YouTube earned the most ad revenue from users aged 12 and under, followed Instagram and Facebook. In contrast, Instagram earned the highest ad revenue from users ages 13-17, followed TikTok and YouTube. Snapchat derived the largest share of its overall ad revenue from users under 18, with TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram also earning significant shares.

The study acknowledges limitations due to the reliance on estimations and projections from public sources, as social media platforms do not disclose user age or advertising revenue data age group. Nevertheless, the findings underscore the importance of data transparency, public health interventions, and government regulations to address the harmful effects of social media on youth.

As social media platforms continue to profit from the engagement of young users, it is crucial for stakeholders to prioritize the well-being of children and implement measures that protect their mental health and overall quality of life.