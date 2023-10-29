Governments Warn Tech Companies to Address Pro-Hamas Misinformation on Social Media

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, governments worldwide are increasingly concerned about the surge of pro-Hamas content on social media platforms. Governments are now pressuring major tech companies such as Meta, X, and Telegram to address the issue fixing their content moderation algorithms or face potential consequences.

According to Cyabra, an Israel-based social threat intelligence firm, a substantial portion of the profiles engaged in discussions about the Gaza war are allegedly fake. Out of more than 162,000 profiles analyzed, approximately 25 percent, or over 40,000 profiles, were identified as fake. These fabricated profiles were responsible for spreading over 312,000 pro-Hamas posts and comments on major social media platforms. Some of these accounts even published hundreds of posts daily.

In the initial week of the conflict, NewsGuard, a US-based for-profit organization, examined the 250 most-engaged posts that promoted false or unsubstantiated narratives about the war on X. Shockingly, their analysis revealed that 74 percent of these posts were shared verified accounts with blue badges, indicating that they were associated with trusted sources. This finding highlights that it is the verified accounts on X that are primarily responsible for spreading misinformation regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

This concerning trend has prompted governments to urge tech companies to reassess their content moderation algorithms to effectively combat the dissemination of false information. By not taking decisive action, these companies risk contributing to the spread of misinformation and further complicated matters amid an already delicate situation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why are governments concerned about pro-Hamas content on social media?

Governments are concerned about pro-Hamas content on social media due to its potential to spread misinformation and exacerbate the Israel-Hamas conflict. It can influence public opinion and hinder efforts to achieve peaceful resolutions.

2. What are fake profiles?

Fake profiles refer to accounts on social media platforms that are not operated genuine individuals but rather automated bots or individuals utilizing false identities. These profiles often serve the purpose of spreading false information or engaging in malicious activities.

3. What is Cyabra?

Cyabra is an Israel-based social threat intelligence firm that specializes in analyzing digital trends, monitoring online threats, and identifying false or misleading information circulated on social media platforms.

4. Why is the involvement of verified accounts concerning?

The involvement of verified accounts in spreading misinformation is concerning because these accounts are typically regarded as trusted sources. When verified accounts disseminate false information, it can mislead a significant number of people and undermine the credibility of the platform.