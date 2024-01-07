Pakistan Faces Nationwide Internet Disruptions as PTI Prepares for Fundraising Event

Summary: Pakistan experienced a widespread disruption of social media platforms just hours before the PTI’s virtual fundraising telethon and election manifesto launch. Netblocks, an internet tracking agency, reported that popular platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube were affected. This incident mirrored a similar internet outage during a previous PTI event. Users in various areas of the country reported difficulty accessing social media and slow internet services. The PTI accused the government of orchestrating the shutdown to hinder their fundraiser and called for the resignation of the IT minister. A report Surfshark, a virtual private network company, highlighted Pakistan’s role in imposing global internet restrictions, with the country ranking third behind Iran and India. Asia, in general, witnessed the highest number of internet shutdowns.

Title: Pakistan Faces Social Media Disruption as PTI Attempts Fundraising Event

Pakistan experienced a significant disruption to its social media platforms on Sunday evening, causing inconvenience for users across the country. The incident occurred just hours before the PTI’s highly anticipated virtual fundraising telethon and election manifesto launch. Netblocks, a renowned internet tracking agency, confirmed the nationwide interruption, affecting popular platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

The timing of the disruption raised suspicions among PTI members, including Zulfi Bukhari, who accused the government of intentionally crippling the party’s fundraising efforts. In a statement, PTI representatives referred to the shutdown as “absolutely shameful” and demanded the resignation of the IT minister, holding them responsible for the continuous harm inflicted on Pakistani citizens.

This incident is not the first of its kind for the PTI. Last month, the party’s virtual power show was marred internet outages, further fueling concerns of deliberate interference in their activities.

The scope of internet disruptions in Pakistan extends beyond this isolated incident. According to a report Surfshark, Pakistan is among the top three countries responsible for imposing global internet restrictions. During the first half of 2023, the country implemented three out of the 42 newly reported cases of internet shutdowns worldwide. This places Pakistan behind Iran and India in terms of internet restrictions. The report sheds light on Asia being the focal point for these shutdowns, highlighting the concerning trend within the region.

As the PTI remains determined to conduct its virtual fundraising telethon and manifesto launch, it is crucial to address the recurring issue of internet disruptions in Pakistan. The impact of these actions goes beyond the temporary inconvenience faced social media users; it undermines freedom of expression and hinders democratic processes. The government must prioritize the stability and accessibility of the internet in order to foster a healthy and inclusive digital environment for all citizens.