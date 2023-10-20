Twitter, Now X, Plans to Launch Premium Subscriptions According to Elon Musk

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is set to introduce two new tiers of premium subscriptions, according to billionaire Elon Musk. In a recent post, Musk announced that one subscription will offer all features at a lower cost but without any reduction in ads. The second subscription, on the other hand, will be more expensive but will eliminate ads entirely.

Although Musk did not provide further details regarding these subscription plans, X recently implemented a trial in New Zealand and the Philippines, charging new users $1 as a test case for accessing the platform. Users who chose not to subscribe will have limited functionality, confined to “read-only” actions such as reading posts, watching videos, and following accounts, as stated on the company’s website.

This move X is part of their effort to combat spam, platform manipulation, and bot activity with their “Not A Bot” subscription method. Since Musk assumed control of the platform in October 2022, several drastic changes have been implemented, including extensive job cuts and the dissolution of content moderation teams. As a result, advertisers have ceased to run ads on the service, causing a decline in revenue.

Musk has acknowledged the revenue setback and has attributed it to activist pressure. In an attempt to mitigate this, he introduced the blue check subscription service at a monthly cost of $8 aimed at generating revenue. Additionally, Musk has made attempts to woo advertisers back to X offering discounts.

While further details about the new premium subscriptions are yet to be revealed, it is clear that X is exploring alternative revenue streams in order to sustain and grow their platform.

