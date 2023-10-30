Elon Musk and X CEO Plan to Launch XWire News-Distribution Service

X owner Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino revealed during a company-wide meeting their plans to launch a news-distribution service called XWire. According to a source familiar with the matter, the aim is to create a platform that can compete with popular news distribution services like Cision’s PR Newswire.

The meeting, which took place on October 26, marked the first anniversary of Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, which he subsequently renamed X. In addition to announcing the upcoming XWire service, company executives also pointed out that they see platforms like YouTube and LinkedIn as potential competitors. This suggests that X has ambitions to expand into video streaming and recruitment in the future.

X is already making strides in the recruitment field with the beta version of the @XHiring service launched in July. This service allows verified organizations to feature critical roles on their profiles and reach relevant candidates organically.

In recent months, Musk, a self-proclaimed free-speech absolutist, has made changes to X that have raised some concerns. Journalists have claimed that their X accounts were suspended due to their reporting, and Musk himself has threatened to sue the Anti-Defamation League for defamation. Musk also revised the format of how X displays news links, opting to show only the domain and main image instead of providing context through the headlines.

Nevertheless, Musk has expressed his vision of turning X into an “open-source news” platform. He aims to repost anything relevant from legacy media and encourages citizen journalists to contribute to the platform. In fact, Musk has invited journalists to publish directly on X, offering them the potential for higher incomes.

By launching XWire, Musk and Yaccarino hope to further establish X as a leading player in the news distribution industry. With its expansion into video streaming and recruitment, X is positioning itself to become a comprehensive platform for news and content creators.

