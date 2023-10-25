X Platform Introduces Video and Audio Calling, Revolutionizing Social Media

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is undergoing a transformative change under the leadership of chief technology officer and owner Elon Musk. The latest update includes the introduction of video and audio calling, marking a significant shift in X’s capabilities and signaling Musk’s intention to turn the platform into an all-encompassing “everything app.”

In a recent post on X, Musk announced the release of an early version of video and audio calling, allowing select users to experience this new feature. The platform’s users can now enable this functionality seamlessly, broadening the ways in which they can connect and communicate with others.

The development of video and audio calling is part of Musk’s grand vision for X. Since acquiring the social media company a year ago, Musk has passionately pursued the transformation of X into a comprehensive super-app. This approach encompasses a wide array of services, ranging from messaging and social networking to peer-to-peer payments.

In August, Musk provided a glimpse into the upcoming features revealing that phone numbers would not be necessary, making the platform accessible on Apple’s iOS, Google’s Android, and personal computers. This move marks a departure from traditional norms in social media and promises to revolutionize how users engage with one another.

As Musk’s vision for X continues to unfold, users can expect further updates and enhancements that will shape the future of social media. X’s transformation into an “everything app” under Musk’s leadership is likely to redefine the boundaries of online connectivity and communication.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is X?

X is a social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Under the guidance of Elon Musk, it has expanded its range of services beyond its original function.

2. What does the introduction of video and audio calling mean for X?

The introduction of video and audio calling signifies a significant overhaul of X’s features. Users will now be able to make calls directly within the platform, enhancing their communication capabilities.

3. What is Elon Musk’s vision for X?

Elon Musk aims to transform X into an “everything app” incorporating various services, including messaging, social networking, and peer-to-peer payments, all in one platform.

4. Will I need a phone number for video and audio calling on X?

According to Musk, users will not need a phone number to enjoy the video and audio calling feature on X. It will be accessible from Apple’s iOS, Google’s Android, and personal computers.

(Original source: Reuters)