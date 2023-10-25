New Feature on X: Video & Audio Calling Without a Phone Number

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is shaking up its user experience with a revolutionary new feature: video and audio calling. In a recent post, CEO Elon Musk unveiled an early version of this feature, describing it as a significant step forward for the platform. Users will soon be able to enjoy seamless communication with friends, family, and colleagues, without the need for a phone number.

Under Musk’s leadership, X has undergone a series of transformations, as the visionary entrepreneur aims to evolve the platform into a comprehensive super-app. This transition involves expanding beyond traditional social networking and messaging, to encompass a wide range of services, including peer-to-peer payments.

The introduction of video and audio calling represents a major leap forward in this strategic expansion. With this feature, users will have the ability to connect with others through live video chats or audio calls, directly from the X platform. Whether you want to catch up with an old friend face-to-face or collaborate with colleagues on a project, the possibilities for communication are endless.

This exciting development is not restricted to a particular operating system or device. Musk has made it clear that the video and audio calling feature will be available on Apple’s iOS, Google’s Android, and personal computers. This ensures accessibility for X users across different platforms, allowing for seamless communication regardless of the device they use.

As X continues to transform into a super-app, users can expect even more innovative features and improvements to enhance their experience on the platform. Musk’s vision of a comprehensive digital ecosystem is taking shape, and X users are in for an exciting journey of new possibilities.

Q: Will I need a phone number to use video and audio calling on X?

A: No, the new feature on X will allow users to make video and audio calls without the need for a phone number.

Q: What devices and operating systems will support the video and audio calling feature on X?

A: The feature will be available on Apple’s iOS, Google’s Android, and personal computers, ensuring accessibility across different platforms.

Q: Will there be any additional features added to X in the future?

A: Yes, as part of X’s transformation into a super-app, users can anticipate the introduction of more innovative features and improvements to further enhance their experience on the platform.