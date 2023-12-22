Social media platform X experiences widespread outages

Despite being one of the most popular social media platforms, social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) faced a worldwide outage today. Users across the globe reported experiencing various issues with the platform. The outage was confirmed Downdetector.com, a website that tracks service interruptions, which recorded a significant increase in reports during the incident.

Web users attempting to access the platform were greeted with a message welcoming them to X and encouraging them to explore the content available. This message, though friendly in nature, frustrated many users who were not able to view their feeds or engage with their followers.

X Pro, previously known as TweetDeck, also experienced technical difficulties during this period. Users encountered loading problems and were faced with a message stating “Waiting for posts.” It is estimated that over 47,000 users in the United States alone had trouble accessing both X and X Pro, according to Downdetector.

The outage has caused frustration amongst X’s user base, with individuals expressing concerns about their missing tweets and bookmarked articles. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced X since its rebranding Elon Musk and the subsequent layoffs. Changes to the platform’s content rules and a shift away from advertising in favor of paid subscriptions have not yielded the anticipated results. Less than 1% of users have subscribed to the monthly premium service, resulting in a severe decline in advertising revenue for the company.

As X works to resolve the outage and regain its users’ trust, it remains to be seen how this incident will impact the platform’s efforts to stay relevant in an increasingly competitive social media landscape.