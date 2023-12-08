Controversial Platform Sees Increase in User Sign-Ups Despite Advertiser Exodus

In a surprising turn of events, the controversial social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, has reported an increase of more than 10 million users in December. CEO Linda Yaccarino took to X to make the announcement amidst an exodus of advertisers from the platform over concerns of disinformation and hate speech.

While Yaccarino did not specify the number of paying users among the new sign-ups, this significant increase is notable considering the platform’s ongoing challenges. Major brands such as Apple, Disney, IBM, and Lions Gate Entertainment have recently abandoned X due to allegations of anti-Semitism and accusations that platform owner Elon Musk has played a role in promoting such content.

Previous backlash targeted Musk after he endorsed a post that made disparaging remarks about Jewish individuals, accusing them of inciting hatred and supporting mass immigration. X has denied any involvement in stoking anti-Semitism and even filed a lawsuit against the liberal activist group, Media Matters, over claims made in a report that linked major brand ads to Nazi propaganda.

Interestingly, despite the advertiser exodus and controversies surrounding X, Yaccarino’s announcement suggests a strong surge in user growth this month. However, it remains to be seen how the platform will address the concerns raised both advertisers and users alike.

The New York Times previously reported that internal company documents indicated X could potentially lose up to $75 million in advertising revenue the end of the year due to declining advertiser interest. With the influx of new users, X might hope to sustain its user base and explore alternative revenue streams to regain advertisers’ trust.

The platform’s future is uncertain, as it navigates the challenges posed controversies and potential financial setbacks. Only time will tell if X can successfully address the concerns raised advertisers and maintain its user growth amidst the ongoing turmoil.