New Social Media Platform, Vero, Plans to Introduce Subscriptions in 2024

Vero, the social media platform co-founded Ayman Hariri, has announced its plans to launch subscriptions in 2024. Unlike its competitors, Vero prides itself on being ad-free and algorithm-free. According to Hariri, the introduction of subscriptions is part of a larger plan that has been in the works since the platform’s inception. However, existing users will not be affected and will continue to have free access to the platform.

What sets Vero apart from other social networks is its focus on authenticity. Hariri noticed that people behaved differently on social media than they did in real life, and Vero aims to address this avoiding the incentivization of shocking or polarizing content through algorithms. Instead, Vero aims to connect audiences to creators and focuses on high-quality content.

Vero has gained popularity among musicians, photographers, videographers, and content creators who value its emphasis on quality. For instance, Peter McKinnon, a photographer and cinematography enthusiast, has amassed over 280,000 followers on Vero. McKinnon also has 5.9 million followers on YouTube, indicating the appeal of Vero’s unique approach.

In a surprising move, Vero recently acquired Tokenise Stock Exchange International Ltd, the world’s first regulated stock exchange for tokenized securities. This acquisition aligns with Vero’s vision of creating shared value between users and the platform. Hariri believes that allowing users to share in the platform’s success, Vero can unlock the equity value provided creators.

While Vero experienced a surge in popularity after its initial marketing and advertising efforts, the company decided to refrain from active advertising in recent years. However, they plan to resume advertising in 2024 when they feel ready to handle the increased user influx.

Reflecting on the startup atmosphere, Hariri emphasized the importance of embracing failure as a learning experience in the Middle East. He believes that culturally accepting failure as part of the journey towards success will encourage more individuals to take risks and pursue innovative ventures.

As Vero prepares for the introduction of subscriptions in 2024, users can expect the platform to maintain its commitment to providing an authentic, ad-free, and algorithm-free social networking experience.