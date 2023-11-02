Distrust in Social Media Platforms Continues to Grow: Implications for Brands

A recent study conducted Why Group has revealed that trust in social media platforms among Americans has further eroded. The survey, which tracked trust in social media relative to current events, focused on three key months: June, July, and August. While overall social media usage remained relatively consistent, certain platforms displayed potential upsides for brands. Data safety, trustworthy information, and platform reliability were identified as the top three “trust factors” among respondents, mirroring the findings from previous surveys. However, the research highlighted a widening gap between the importance of these factors and the public’s perception of how well platforms deliver on them.

Of particular concern was the issue of data safety. Two-thirds of respondents acknowledged its significance, but only 21% expressed trust in social media platforms to adequately safeguard their data. Similarly, user verifiability received a five-point increase in importance, with 46% considering it essential, while only 15% believed platforms were successful in verifying users’ identities. This growing gap was primarily driven Gen Zers and millennials, suggesting a heightened distrust among younger demographics.

The study also revealed a decline in trust and usage of one major social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter). Respondents anticipating a decrease in their usage of X in the next month rose 12 percentage points from April to August. Notably, this decrease was primarily observed among Democrats, indicating a political dimension to the shift. Although X only slightly underperformed other platforms in terms of trust, the possibility of an alternative platform presented a tipping point for many users.

One such platform that emerged as an alternative to X is Threads. Initially touted as a promising competitor, Threads has failed to maintain its initial momentum. While 10% of respondents reported trying the platform, only 3% stated regular usage. Additionally, attributes such as a positive community, safety, and lower political engagement failed to resonate significantly with users.

Despite these challenges, Why Group advises brands not to disregard Threads entirely. Establishing a presence on the platform and closely monitoring its performance could prove beneficial if it gains traction in the future. With the approaching election season and the growing exodus of Democrats from X, brands must carefully consider their social media strategies and the platforms they choose to engage with to maintain trust and relevance with their target audiences.