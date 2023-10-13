How Elon Musk Broke Content Moderation on Twitter

Elon Musk’s role as owner of Twitter has been called into question due to the platform’s lack of effective content moderation. This issue became particularly evident during the recent conflict between Hamas and Israel, where horrifically violent and misleading images were being shared on the platform. Many of these images were taken out of context or completely fabricated, leading to a flood of disinformation surrounding the conflict.

Musk’s decision to dismantle Twitter’s Trust and Safety team, along with the promotion of paid subscribers’ posts without adequate verification, has incentivized grifters, conspiracy theorists, and propagandists to spread lies about the conflict. With no teams in place to review or flag violative content, posts are left unchecked, further contributing to the spread of misinformation. This has created a challenging situation for users seeking reliable information during the crisis.

In addition to the lack of content moderation, Musk’s decision to pay subscribers for generating engagement has resulted in a network that rewards imposters for spreading falsehoods and violent imagery. The burden of fact-checking has been placed on Twitter users themselves, overwhelming tools like Community Notes that were intended to provide context to inaccurate posts.

The European Union has raised concerns about Twitter’s handling of disinformation and has requested evidence that the platform is taking measures to address the spread of harmful content. Failure to comply could lead to fines and potential bans from operating in Europe.

The consequences of inadequate content moderation extend beyond the platform itself. It alienates users, affects advertising revenues, and exposes platforms like Twitter to potential fines. Moreover, failure to moderate content allows misinformation to migrate to mainstream media outlets, leading to retractions of poorly vetted stories. Other platforms, such as Meta and YouTube, have also faced layoffs and reductions in their content moderation teams.

In times of crisis, social media platforms should be sources of reliable information. Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter serves as an example of what not to do. Big tech companies considering similar actions should prioritize the importance of content moderation, especially during times of conflict or crisis.

Sources: No specific URLs provided.