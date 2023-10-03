The Influence of Social Media on Medical Advice and Recommendations

Doctors and content creators on social media platforms have become sources of medical advice and recommendations for many people. Through personal pages or groups, these individuals provide their opinions, advice, and even prescribe medications to the public. The convincing marketing methods employed these medical professionals, along with their large followings, often lead followers to trust their recommendations without questioning their credibility.

The phenomenon extends beyond doctors to bloggers and content creators who market therapeutic products related to beauty and offer them through their social media accounts. On platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, doctors provide medical advice, diagnose diseases, and prescribe medications based on pictures and descriptions provided patients.

Many individuals rely heavily on these recommendations and prefer them over doctors in traditional clinics. However, this approach can come with high costs and negligible results. Some individuals, like Nour Abdullah and Tamara Zaidan, have shared their experiences of spending large sums of money on recommended products from expensive brands, only to see minor differences and limited success.

Dermatologist Mohammad Jazzar highlights the limitations of obtaining medical information through social media platforms. He emphasizes that a correct diagnosis and treatment plan require direct examination and consideration of individual factors like skin type, sensitivity, gender, marital status, and previous treatments. Additionally, he notes that many medical pages on social media platforms operate purely for commercial purposes and should not be relied upon for accurate medical advice.

Despite these limitations, the appeal of social media for medical information persists. People are drawn to the convenience, immediate answers, and connection with others who share similar health experiences. Content creators on social media platforms often use relatable language and personal experiences to connect with their followers, making individuals feel understood and empowered in managing their own health.

Sources:

– Enab Baladi – Fatima al-Mohammad