The Changing Landscape of Activism: From Protests to Online Persona

Summary: The rise of social media has transformed the way activism is conducted, shifting the focus from educating and raising awareness on social and political issues to showcasing an individual’s online persona. While online platforms have helped in spreading news and holding governments accountable, the shallow engagement and misinformation prevalent on social media have diluted the impact of activism. It is crucial for activists to prioritize accuracy and meaningful content in their online activism efforts.

In the past, social activism was primarily characterized peaceful protests, where individuals took to the streets to bring attention to political and social injustices. However, the emergence of social media has resulted in a significant shift in the nature of activism, as it has become more about personal branding and less about substantive education.

At the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, many social media users shared black squares on their accounts as part of a blackout movement. However, these black squares offered no valuable information or resources for the movement beyond a trending hashtag. By flooding social media feeds with these squares, genuine resources and supportive organizations were buried, hindering those seeking to make a difference.

Moreover, the ease of sharing information on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter has led to the rapid spread of misinformation. Many individuals mindlessly repost content without verifying its accuracy, highlighting a concerning lack of critical thinking. With a growing reliance on social media as a news source, this misinformation can have detrimental effects on public understanding of current conflicts.

Additionally, modern protests have become spectacles aimed at acquiring aesthetically pleasing photos rather than raising awareness. Signs held up during these marches focus more on wordplay and visual appeal rather than conveying meaningful messages. The intention behind participation in these movements has shifted, with individuals prioritizing their own image over genuine concern for the cause.

While social media has played a crucial role in amplifying international news and holding governments accountable, the superficial nature of much online activism undermines its impact. It is important for activists to recognize that true activism involves consistent, informed advocacy rather than simply reposting content. Supporting a cause means using one’s voice and platform to speak out effectivity and create real change.