Meta Platforms Inc. Faces Lawsuits for Harming Youth and Fueling Mental Health Crisis

Numerous states across the United States, including California and New York, have filed lawsuits against Meta Platforms Inc., alleging that the company knowingly designed features on Instagram and Facebook that contribute to the youth mental health crisis. The lawsuits claim that Meta collects data on children under the age of 13 without parental consent, a violation of federal law. A total of 33 states have filed a lawsuit in federal court in California, while additional lawsuits have been filed nine attorneys general in their respective states, bringing the total number of states taking action to 41, along with Washington, D.C.

The lawsuits argue that Meta has deliberately exploited and manipulated teenagers and children through its social media platforms, prioritizing profit over the well-being of its users. The attorneys general are seeking financial damages, restitution, and a halt to Meta’s practices that violate the law.

New York Attorney General Letitia James stated, “Meta has profited from children’s pain intentionally designing its platforms with manipulative features that make children addicted to their platforms while lowering their self-esteem.”

In response to the lawsuits, Meta emphasized its commitment to providing safe and positive experiences for teens online. The company claimed to have introduced over 30 tools to support teens and their families. However, Meta expressed disappointment with the decision of the attorneys general to pursue legal action instead of collaborating with industry stakeholders to establish clear, age-appropriate standards for apps used teens.

The joint federal lawsuit is the outcome of an investigation led a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from various states. The inquiry was prompted an exposé in The Wall Street Journal, which revealed Meta’s internal research on the negative impact of Instagram on teenagers’ mental health and body image issues. Subsequent leaks from whistleblower Frances Haugen corroborated these findings.

The Surgeon General of the United States, Dr. Vivek Murthy, has previously called upon tech companies, parents, and caregivers to act immediately to protect children from the potential harms of social media.

