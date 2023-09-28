Growing Addiction to Electronic Gadgets Among Indian Children

A recent survey conducted LocalCircles has shed light on the growing addiction to electronic gadgets among children aged 9 to 18 in urban India. As children returned to school after the COVID-19 period, face-to-face teaching resumed, and online activities became a popular pastime. The survey, which garnered feedback from over 46,000 urban Indian parents, reveals some concerning trends.

According to the survey, urban Indian youngsters are spending increasing amounts of time engaging in activities such as listening to music, watching video clips, maintaining social connections, and playing games on the internet. This excessive screen time has resulted in a range of negative effects, including impatience, aggression, concentration problems, memory issues, headaches, eye and back discomfort, stress, communication difficulties, lethargy, and even depression.

One of the key findings of the survey is that many parents are unaware of the apps and platforms that their children are using. This lack of knowledge raises concerns about parental supervision and control over their children’s online activities. Consequently, the survey also sought parents’ views on the necessity of parental permission for accessing social media, online gaming, and OTT platforms.

The survey revealed that 61% of urban Indian parents stated that their children spend an average of 3 hours or longer each day on social media, videos/OTT, and online gaming. The results further showed that 37% of respondents identified video/OTT platforms, 35% pointed to social media platforms, and 33% highlighted online gaming as the main online activities their children were engaged with.

The impact of these online activities on children’s emotional and mental well-being was also assessed in the survey. The respondents mentioned aggression, impatience, lethargy, hyperactivity, and depression as some of the negative effects experienced their children. However, a small proportion of parents (10%) reported positive impacts, such as increased socialization and happiness.

Regarding the need for parental consent, 73% of the respondents emphasized the importance of mandatory parental permission for children under 18 to join social media, OTT/video, and online gaming platforms. There were varying opinions on the minimum age for independent access, with 13% suggesting 15 years and 9% supporting the current minimum age of 13.

The survey findings highlight the pressing need for parents to be more aware of their children’s online activities and to actively engage in monitoring and guiding their screen time. It also raises the question of whether stricter regulations and parental consent requirements should be implemented to protect children from the potential negative effects of excessive internet use.

