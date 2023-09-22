The Impact of Gadget Addiction on Children in India

The usage of smartphones and laptops children in India has significantly increased during the COVID-19 lockdowns, leading to a growing concern among parents about the addiction to these devices. Many urban Indian households with school-going children are experiencing disharmony due to their children’s increased access to gadgets for playing games, watching videos, and staying connected with friends.

Children, driven their desire to watch videos, play online games, and stay connected, are demanding more time with gadgets at home. While the internet is necessary for school activities and online classes, children are spending a significant amount of time on activities unrelated to learning. This addiction has resulted in negative effects such as impatience, aggression, lack of concentration, memory issues, headaches, eye and back problems, stress, anxiety, communication issues, lethargy, and even depression. In some cases, parents are unaware of the various social media, video, and online gaming apps their children are using.

A national survey conducted LocalCircles aimed to understand the challenges faced parents regarding their children’s excessive use of social media, OTT platforms, and online gaming. The survey collected responses from over 46,000 urban Indian parents across 296 districts. It revealed that 61% of children spend an average of 3 hours or more daily on social media, videos/OTT platforms, and online games.

The survey also explored the reasons that engage children the most when using online platforms. The majority of respondents indicated that their children are addicted to social media, videos, or online gaming.

In terms of the negative impacts on children’s social behavior and mental health, the survey found that 39% of parents observed aggression, 37% noticed impatience, 27% described their children as lethargic, 25% identified hyperactivity, and 22% believed their children were depressed. On a positive note, 10% of parents mentioned that their children became more social, 8% reported they were happier, and 2% claimed no negative impacts were observed.

The Government of India is currently working on implementing the new Digital Private Data Protection Law, which requires parental consent for apps used children under 18 years old. However, platforms are facing difficulties in implementing age gating and are seeking collaboration with the government.

Source: LocalCircles survey on gadget addiction among children in India.