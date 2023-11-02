Fire Breaks Out in Jaipur State Government’s Social Media Office

A fire broke out in the state government’s social media office located on the fourth floor of the Jaipur secretariat. The blaze, suspected to have been caused a short circuit, quickly spread and engulfed the entire office, causing extensive damage to computers and books.

The incident occurred at 8am when staff members noticed smoke coming out from the closed office. Security staff tried to control the fire, but their efforts were in vain as the flames consumed the furniture, computers, and books stored in the office.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit may have been the cause of the fire. Senior officials and employees of the department immediately rushed to the scene upon receiving information about the incident to assess the extent of the damage and salvage any remaining items.

Surprisingly, the fire brigade was not alerted about the fire, despite valuable government property being destroyed. The lack of communication with the fire brigade from both the secretariat and the nearby fire stations has raised concerns about the handling of the situation.

The news of the fire quickly spread on social media, with people expressing their shock and concern. However, it is essential to prioritize the investigation and ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future through improved safety measures.

FAQ:

1. What caused the fire in the state government’s social media office?

The fire is suspected to have started due to a short circuit.

2. Was the fire brigade informed about the incident?

No, the fire brigade was not alerted about the fire, which resulted in significant damage.

3. Did anyone get injured in the fire?

No injuries were reported in the incident.

4. What measures are being taken to prevent such incidents in the future?

The incident is under investigation, and steps will likely be taken to improve safety measures and protocols at the government’s social media office.