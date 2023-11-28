Addressing Accommodation Challenges for Health Workers in Shetland

Health workers considering job opportunities in Shetland are being deterred negative comments about accommodation on social media, according to Lorraine Hall, the HR Director of NHS Shetland. During the annual review of NHS Shetland, Hall expressed her concerns about the high turnover of employees, with almost a fifth leaving in the past year. While she acknowledged that multiple factors contribute to staff departures, including the conclusion of Covid-specific roles and an ageing workforce, Hall highlighted the issue of accommodation as a particular challenge for new arrivals.

Instead of providing direct quotes, it is worth noting that Hall emphasized that some comments on social media, where individuals express difficulties finding suitable accommodation, are discouraging potential candidates from considering job opportunities in Shetland.

The availability of accommodation has become a significant factor in staff turnover, and NHS Shetland is actively working to address the issue. The organization is reviewing its “exit analysis” to gain insights into staff retention. Willingly engaging with departing staff, the health board now asks specifically about accommodation as a “driving factor” in their decision to leave.

In addition, NHS Shetland is developing a residential accommodation strategy that will be presented for approval next spring. The strategy aims to optimize the utilization of existing accommodation and eventually include staff housing in the health and social care campus, which is planned to replace the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why are negative comments on social media about accommodation deterring health workers from joining NHS Shetland?

Health workers rely on social media for information about potential job opportunities and locations. Negative comments about accommodation can create a perception of challenges and limited options, making candidates hesitant to pursue opportunities in Shetland.

2. What are the main factors contributing to staff turnover in NHS Shetland?

Several factors contribute to staff turnover in NHS Shetland, including the conclusion of Covid-specific roles and an ageing workforce. Additionally, accommodation challenges for new arrivals have been identified as a significant factor influencing staff departures.

3. How is NHS Shetland addressing the issue of accommodation?

NHS Shetland is actively working to address the accommodation challenges faced health workers. The organization is reviewing its “exit analysis” to gain insights into staff retention and is specifically asking departing staff about the role of accommodation in their decision to leave. Furthermore, a residential accommodation strategy is being developed, aiming to optimize the use of existing accommodation and incorporate staff housing in the future health and social care campus.